India batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday scored his 65th ODI half-century off 47 balls against Sri Lanka in the series-opener in Guwahati. Kohli, who had scored a century in his previous ODI outing, returned to the team, along with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, after being rested for the T20I series last week. On the second ball of the 36th over, Kohli hit Dhananjaya de Silva for a six to reach the 50-run mark. It was a flighted delivery as Kohli shimmied down the track before hitting it over cow corner.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The ODIs are being held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively.

India are without the services of their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the three-match ODI series against the Islanders, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced on Monday.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also returned to the squad after being rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which the hosts clinched by 2-1 under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

(With ANI Inputs)

