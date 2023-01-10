India began their campaign in the three-match ODI series on a string note against Sri Lanka. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit half-centuries as India cruised. For India skipper Rohit Sharma, it was his 47th ODI half-century while for Gill it was the fifth in the format. However, Rohit could have been out five runs shy of the 50-run mark. When Rohit was batting on 45, Sri Lanka decided to go for a DRS call against the batter for a LBW call off Wanindu Hasaranga's googly on the fifth ball of the 11th over. The ball had struck Rohit's pads but umpire gave not out. DRS showed that the impact of the ball was in line and the ball was just clipping the top of middle and leg stump. It was umpire's call and Rohit got saved.

As the decision was being given, Virat Kohli was getting ready to bat on. He even looked like raising his finger in the dugout with Ishan Kishan by his side.

Watch: Virat Kohli's Expression As Rohit Sharma Survives LBW Call Via DRS

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively. India will be without the services of their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the three-match ODI series against the Islanders, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced on Monday.

The likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will too return to the squad after being rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which Men in Blue clinched by 2-1 under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

At the toss, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said, "We are going to bowl first, because of the dew at night. It was a good boost, the way we played in the T20Is. Dilshan Madushanka is making his debut today."

India captain Rohit Sharma said, "We are happy to bat first. We would have liked to bowl as well, it's a good challenge. The ground was flooded with dew yesterday. There will be times where we need to bowl under dew, we got to be ready for that with the World Cup around the corner. It's about doing the basics right, it's important to do things differently at times. We need to keep moving in the right direction. Had a great time playing an ODI here last time, hope we'll have another memorable game today."

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

