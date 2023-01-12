Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka opted to bat first against India in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While Sri Lanka made two changes to their playing XI, India brought in Kuldeep Yadav to replace Yuzvendra Chahal, who was unavailable for selection due to a sore right shoulder. Ahead of the start of play, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who is part of the commentary team for the ongoing series, rang the famous' Eden Gardens bell.

For Sri Lanka, debutant batter Nuwanidu Fernando and fast bowler Lahiru Kumara come in for Pathum Nissanka and Dilshan Madushanka, both injured.

India lead 1-0, and will look to wrap up the series ahead of the final game on Sunday. The third ODI will be held at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the first ODI, Virat Kohli scored his 73rd international century, and his 45th in the format.

Kohli, who had who survived two dropped catches on 52 and 81, smashed 113 off 87 balls to drive India to 373-7 after they were invited to bat first.

In reply, Shanaka top-scored with an unbeaten 108 after opening batt Paterhum Nissanka hit 72 but the knocks could only reduce the margin of loss for the tourists.

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka XI: Dasun Shanaka(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

(With AFP Inputs)

