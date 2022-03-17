Rohit Sharma is basking in the glory of enjoying an unbeaten run in the recently-concluded home season for Team India and he has garnered huge praise from former India batter Wasim Jaffer who said that the Hitman can become a better Test leader than Virat Kohli. In the entire home season, Team India did not lose a single match as the side went on to win 14 straight games across all formats. Most recently, Team India defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in the two-match Test series.

With this win against Sri Lanka, India moved to the fourth spot in the World Test Championship standings. India's next Test in the longest format will come against England in July this year where both teams will square in the fifth Test of the series which was slated to get over last year.

"Yes, he can become (a better Test captain than Virat Kohli). Don't know how many Tests he will captain, but tactically I feel he is one of the best captains and we are seeing the results of how they have whitewashed each series. It feels like the captaincy has come in the hands of the right person," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

Promoted

Rohit was appointed as the Test captain earlier this year and he took over the reins from Kohli, who stood down after the South Africa tour. In the Test series against Sri Lanka, Rohit did not have to break a sweat as Team India made lightwork of their challenge.

The Hitman will next be seen in action for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai will open their campaign on March 27 against the Delhi Capitals.