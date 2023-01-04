Making his T20I debut for the Indian cricket team, Shivam Mavi's inclusion in the playing XI did raise a few eyebrows. However, the young pacer put in a splendid show with the ball, picking up 4 wickets for just 22 runs, emerging as a key player in India's triumph against Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Mumbai. In the process, Mavi also earned himself a spot in an elite of Indian pacers who have taken 4 wickets on his T20I debut.

No Indian has ever taken a 5-wicket haul on T20I debut but there are a couple of players whose figures in the maiden T20Is were better than Mavi's. Barinder Sran (4 for 10) against Zimbabwe in 2016 and Pragyan Ojha (4 for 21) against Bangladesh in 2009 sit ahead of Mavi in the list.

The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3 for 9) and Axar Patel (3 for 17) are the other bowlers on the list, completing the top 5.

In a dream debut, Mavi became the star of the night as the debutant took four wickets conceding 22 runs in 4 overs. Mavi's four-wicket haul and Axar Patel's thrilling spell in the last over guided India to a 2-run win. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Mavi admitted that he was waiting for this moment for 6 years.

"The landing zone was a little slippery. Was waiting for six years after playing U19. Had to work hard in those six years - got injured as well. For a while it looked like my dream will remain a dream. But I kept at it. Having played the IPL, the nervousness is a little less. My idea in the powerplay is to attack and get them out. Favourite dismissal was the first one, getting him bowled," Mavi said at the presentation ceremony.

With ANI inputs

