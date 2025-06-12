The first day of the ICC World Test Championship final 2025 in England truly belonged to pacers, with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Marco Jansen, and Josh Hazlewood running riot. As many as 14 wickets fell on the first day of the match, putting Australia in the driving seat. As pacers ran riot at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday, some big records were broken. The likes of Rabada and Starc went on to etch their name in history with their performance on the opening day of the clash.

As Rabada produced figures of 5/51 on Day 1 of the WTC final, he completed 50 wickets against Australia in Test cricket. In the process, the paceman broke a massive record held by Jasprit Bumrah, becoming the player with the best strike-rate of all against the defending champions in the WTC final. Among players with 50 or more wickets against Australia, Rabada now has the best strike rate (SR) of all. The Proteas pacer has a strike-rate of 38. The only other pacer with a strike-rate of under 40 is Bumrah.

Australia speedster Mitchell Starc now holds the record of most wickets by a bowler in ICC finals, surpassing India's Mohammed Shami. The veteran Indian pacer had picked up 10 wickets in six innings when it came to ICC finals, before being leapfrogged by the Australian, who now has 11. Remember, Starc has one more innings to go in the match.

Starc took two wickets in the ODI World Cup final against New Zealand in 2015 and was also at the center of destruction for Australia against India in the 2023 World Test Championship final. Against Rohit Sharma's men, Starc had bagged a four-for. Adding to it, the southpaw claimed three wickets in the ODI World Cup 2023 final against India, and already has two scalps to his name in the WTC final.