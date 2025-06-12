Advertisement
South Africa vs Australia, World Test Championship Final 2025 Day 2 Live Updates: South Africa will resume their innings from 43/4 on Day 2 of the ongoing World Test Championship 2025 final against Australia at Lord's, London. Currently, Temba Bavuma (3*) and David Bedingham (8*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as the Proteas trail by 169 runs. Earlier on Day 1, the WTC holders struck four times in the final session with Mitchell Starc taking a couple before Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bagged a wicket each to derail South Africa's response. The match began with South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada taking five wickets and bowling out Australia for 212. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the WTC 2025 Final Day 2 between South Africa and Australia from Lord's, London: 

Jun 12, 2025 14:35 (IST)
Share

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final between South Africa and Australia, straight from the Lord's, London. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

