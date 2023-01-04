India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant met with an extremely serious accident on December 30, 2022. His vehicle got off the road at NH-58 in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district early morning and later caught fire. The Indian player managed to escape the scene by reportedly breaking the window of his car but he still got some severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Max Dehradun. Pant has suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with injuries on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back.

The news of Pant's accident shocked everyone and his Team India mate Ishan Kishan was no exception. Kishan was playing in a Ranji Trophy match. During the break, he went towards the boundary line at the request of the fans for autographs and selfies. This is when the fans informed him about Pant's accident.

Kishan has now revealed what he went through after listening to the news.

"In the beginning, I was not really sure. I thought it must be a normal accident and people are making big news out of it, but later I got to know he was very serious and I was very worried. I can't tell you how my heart rate was up throughout the Ranji Trophy game. I wish him all the very best and want him to recover soon because he is a gun player and I know he is a fighter. In the ground also we have seen him fighting and he will be back very soon," said Kishan before opening the innings for India against Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Tuesday.

As things stand, Pant is reportedly out of danger and has already been moved to a private suite from ICU. Considering the severity of the accident and the injuries that the wicket-keeper batter has sustained, he will be out of action for a long time.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

FIH Women's Nations Cup: Victorious Team India Receives Warm Welcome In Delhi