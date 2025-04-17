Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma recently revealed the nickname which was given to him by Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. The 36-year-old pacer began his IPL career in 2013 with CSK and went to play for the franchise for three years before parting ways in 2016. Mohit played 47 matches for CSK and scalped 57 wickets for them. During his stint with the five-time champions, he also made his India debut in the ODIs against Zimbabwe in 2013.

Mohit, who is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL, recently opened up about his bonding with Dhoni and CSK. He revealed that because of his habit of grunting, MS Dhoni had nicknamed him Maria Sharapova.

Tennis legend Sharapova, who won five women's singles Grand Slam titles between 2006 and 2014, was widely known for her loud grunts while playing.

Talking about the nickname, the pacer stated that while grunting is not in is control but it always leaves an impact on the batter.

"Mahi bhai nicknamed me Maria Sharapova. He used to say: 'You grunt as loud as some of the tennis players.' I'd say: 'With the grunt, batsmen will feel the ball will come at 145-150kph even though the ball comes slower, so it is a plus point for me,'" Mohit told ESPNCricinfo.

Earlier, Mohit also stated that the return of saliva to shine the ball and the option of a ball change in the second innings have provided much-needed relief for bowlers in this year's IPL.

Ahead of IPL 2025, the BCCI lifted the long-standing ban on the use of saliva, first imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also introduced the "second ball rule", allowing teams to opt for a used ball after the 10th over in the second innings of evening games to combat the dew factor.

"Yes, it (ball change) is 100% helpful. We saw that in the last game. The ball started getting wet after 12 overs in the first innings and then there was heavy dew in the second innings when 13th or 14th over that Karn bowled and the ball spun," Mohit had said.

"So, that hard ball definitely creates a slight difference. But with time, when it reaches 15th or 16th over, the condition of the ball becomes the same," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)