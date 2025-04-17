Delhi Capitals registered their fifth win in six matches in the IPL 2025 on Wednesday to climb to the top of the points table. However, the win against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi was not a smooth one for Delhi Capitals. After DC scored 188/5 in 20 overs, RR also ended up on the same score. The match was decided in Super Over, where DC won. In the match, DC's most consistent performer KL Rahul scored 38 off 32 balls (2x4s, 2x6s). Indian cricket team star batter Cheteshwar Pujara found some flaws in Rahul's batting.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Cheteshwar Pujara delved deep into Rahul's batting. "KL, being the senior player, I think he wanted to play 15-20 balls and then go out. But, at the same time, he should have attacked a bit more, because he was set, he had enough chance to look at the pitch, and he knew the conditions well by then," he said.

"He was trying but he was just trying to muscle the ball out. There are times when you can't connect the ball things don't go your way. Also, his batting order has changed a bit, too. So, I mean, he is just trying to figure out. He normally does go hard in the powerplay, but after that, that is the period where he needs to be a little more aggressive. It looked like he wanted to save his wicket rather than play his natural game.

Pujara went on to say that it seemed like Rahul was playing to save his wicket.

"Today it looked like he was a bit cautious, he wanted to save his wicket rather than play his natural game. we have seen this season, the way he has been batting. It he is batting like that, he will be winning more matches than try and set up that big total that the team is aiming for. It could be him playing in the fourth or fifth gear, if he carries on playing like that. That's the role I look at him, doing well for the team rather than," Pujara said.

A Mitchell Starc-inspired Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals via the super over in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday. Needing 12 runs in the super over, DC got them in four balls. Asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals scored 188 for five.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 27 balls) and Nitish Rana (51 off 28 balls) scored brisk half-centuries to lead RR's charge before a brilliant final over by Starc took the game to the super over with the visitors finishing at 188 for four in 20 overs.

RR needed nine in the last over and Starc conceded only eight to stretch the game.

Earlier, the home team well served by Abhishek Porel's 37-ball 49 at the top of the order and even though KL Rahul consumed 32 balls for his 38, skipper Axar Patel (34 off 14 balls)

With PTI inputs