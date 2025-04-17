The use of saliva to shine cricket balls in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has generated contradictory views. Ahead of the IPL 2025, the BCCI lifted the long-standing ban on the use of saliva, first imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the likes of Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel, and others welcomed the upliftment of the ban, Australia star and Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc gave a completely contradictory reaction on the use of saliva. Starc's comment came after he brilliantly helped DC to claim a super over-win against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Starc restricted RR to 11/2 in 0.5 balls in the super over. Later, DC went across the line and chased down 12 runs in just four balls.

After the match, Starc was asked about his views on usage of saliva by the bowlers. He stated that such things don't make a difference to him and called it a "myth".

"I don't use it. I think it's a myth. Some people think they swear by it. I don't know what the difference is with sweat and saliva. I don't reckon it makes a difference. It can make a difference on the red ball. I don't reckon it makes a difference on the white ball," said Starc.

Starc's statement completely contradicted India pacer Mohammed Shami's take, who had earlier stated that the rule was making it difficult for the bowlers to swing the ball.

Meanwhile, DC skipper Axar Patel lauded the reversal of this rule and called it fair to the bowlers.

"Since we can use saliva this season, and since there isn't much grass on the surface, you can get the ball to reverse. I feel it's fair for bowlers, given how the grounds are, and how batsmen's bats are, and how runs keep flowing," said Axar.

"We're getting 180-190 scores, and it's fun when that happens, because it's competitive cricket, and it's not as if there's nothing in it for the bowlers. So, I feel, we're able to get reverse-swing because of the use of saliva," he added.