Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper KL Rahul's one gesture turned out to be a saviour for Rajasthan Royals batter Dhruv Jurel during the IPL 2025 match on Thursday. DC posted a total of 188/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Later in the chase, RR put up a strong fight but DC restricted them to 188/4, hence taking the game to the super over, where the Axar Patel-led side won with one ball to spare. It was the first IPL match since 2022 to go into a super over.

During the 16th over of RR's chase, Kuldeep Yadav bowled a googly to Dhruv Jurel, which went and hit on the batter's pad. DC appealed for LBW and the on-field umpire quickly signalled LBW out. As the DC players started celebrating, Rahul was seen making a gesture towards Kuldeep, signalling that the ball actually hit Jurel's forearm.

Few seconds after Rahul's gesture, Jurel spoke to Nitish Rana at the non-striker's end and took the DRS review, which showed that the ball had really hit the forearm and the RR batter was declared not out.

Experienced wicket keeper KL Rahul telling his teammates that it's not out in front of the non strikerpic.twitter.com/guTU0RPVE8 — Saksham Garg (@sakshamgarg45) April 16, 2025

Jurel went on to score 26 off 17 balls and almost took the match out of DC's hand. However, Mitchell Starc's brilliance in the last over brought DC back into the game.

RR needed 9 off 6 balls when Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer were batting. Starc delivered back-to-back yorkers and took the match into the super over.

Coming to bowl again in the super over, Starc restricted RR to 11/2 in 0.5 balls. Later, DC chased down the target in just four balls and claimed their fifth win in six games.

"All is well that ends well. The way we started, the way the powerplay went. I thought we could have accelerated a bit more. We were talking to the batters during the first strategic time-out. They told us the wicket isn't easy when you come in. I asked them to keep up the intent. But we got momentum after the 12 or 13th over while batting. The ball was gripping. It wasn't easy for the new batter. The set batter was finding it better," said DC skipper Axar Patel after the victory.