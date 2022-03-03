Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli formed a formidable partnership during their time at the helm of Indian cricket in the recent years gone by. Such was their domination in Test cricket that the Test team achieved heights never seen before in foreign conditions. All this, though, wouldn't have been possible without their camaraderie off the field where both shared a strong bond. With Shastri's departure post the T20 World Cup in 2021, the much-feared captain-coach partnership was finally broken. However, both showcase their respect and admiration for each other whenever possible.

Ahead of Kohli's landmark 100th Test, Shastri took the opportunity to wish the ex-Indian skipper and shared a video of Kohli taking the "tracer bullet" challenge. The term "tracer bullet" was one of Shastri's favourite catchphrases during his time as a commentator.

The caption of the video read:

"100 reasons to celebrate Test match No. 100. It's been a fabulous century. Great to watch a lot of it ringside. Enjoy this one champ through the covers...@imVkohli #VK100."

Promoted

Here's a look at the video:

100 reasons to celebrate Test match No. 100. Its been a fabulous century. Great to watch a lot of it ringside. Enjoy this one champ through the covers... @imVkohli #VK100 pic.twitter.com/iGeoxyrEzQ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 3, 2022

Kohli will be eager to step on the field in Mohali on March 4 as he is set to reach the much-awaited landmark of 100 Test matches.

Wishes have poured in from all cricketing circles including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and many more.