Sachin Tendulkar led the reactions on Twitter as Ravindra Jadeja became the sixth cricketer to register a 150-plus score and take five wickets in the same Test. The all-rounder achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match vs Sri Lanka at Mohali, on Sunday. The 33-year-old took five wickets in Sri Lanka's first innings and also had earlier smashed an unbeaten knock of 175 runs to help India post 574/8d. Other than Jadeja, only Vinoo Mankad, Denis Atkinson, Polly Umrigar, Gary Sobers and Mushtaq Mohammad are the only cricketers to have registered this achievement. Taking to Twitter, Sachin wrote, ".@imjadeja is turning everything into gold! Wonderful performance. #INDvSL"

Meanwhile, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer wrote, "Ravindra Jadeja can: Turn a match with his fielding Win a match with the bat Win a series with the ball The perfect all rounder. Very well batted today @imjadeja #INDvSL".

Here are the other reactions:

Sir Ravindra Jadeja, 100 and five-for in the same match.

Virat's 100th: Sir Jadeja Test#INDvsSL #INDvSL — Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) March 6, 2022

What a game for Ravindra Jadeja - 175* with the bat and now 5/41 with the ball. One of the finest display of all round performance. pic.twitter.com/iCIOqxcG8x — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 6, 2022

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 174 and India enforced a follow-on. Other than Jadeja's five-wicket haul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each and Mohammed Shami registered a dismissal.