India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Reactions On Twitter As Ravindra Jadeja Achieves Huge Feat
IND vs SL, 1st Test: Twitter lauded Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday as he registered a five-wicket haul and 150-plus score in the same Test match.
Sachin Tendulkar led the reactions on Twitter as Ravindra Jadeja became the sixth cricketer to register a 150-plus score and take five wickets in the same Test. The all-rounder achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match vs Sri Lanka at Mohali, on Sunday. The 33-year-old took five wickets in Sri Lanka's first innings and also had earlier smashed an unbeaten knock of 175 runs to help India post 574/8d. Other than Jadeja, only Vinoo Mankad, Denis Atkinson, Polly Umrigar, Gary Sobers and Mushtaq Mohammad are the only cricketers to have registered this achievement. Taking to Twitter, Sachin wrote, ".@imjadeja is turning everything into gold! Wonderful performance. #INDvSL"
.@imjadeja is turning everything into gold!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2022
Wonderful performance.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/lBm6knZGNd
Meanwhile, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer wrote, "Ravindra Jadeja can: Turn a match with his fielding Win a match with the bat Win a series with the ball The perfect all rounder. Very well batted today @imjadeja #INDvSL".
Ravindra Jadeja can:— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 5, 2022
Here are the other reactions:
Sir Ravindra Jadeja, 100 and five-for in the same match.— Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) March 6, 2022
Virat's 100th: Sir Jadeja Test#INDvsSL #INDvSL
What a game for Ravindra Jadeja - 175* with the bat and now 5/41 with the ball. One of the finest display of all round performance. pic.twitter.com/iCIOqxcG8x— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 6, 2022
Runs & Wickets - Record breaking feat @imjadeja #INDvSL #WhistlePodu— Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) March 6, 2022
Sri Lanka were bowled out for 174 and India enforced a follow-on. Other than Jadeja's five-wicket haul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each and Mohammed Shami registered a dismissal.