Virat Kohli Breaks Another World Record In 3rd T20I Against Sri Lanka

Updated: 10 January 2020 22:44 IST

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli became the sixth international skipper to reach the mark and the second Indian after MS Dhoni.

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli scored 26 runs off 17 balls in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka. © AFP

Virat Kohli became the quickest to reach 11,000 international runs as captain as India took on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 international tie here on Friday. Kohli needed just one run to reach the milestone and the batting ace took a single off Lakshan Sandakan to get there. He became the sixth international skipper to reach the mark and the second Indian after MS Dhoni.

India won the the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after registering a convincing 78-run win in the third T20I on Friday. 

India had taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series after beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I after the first T20I in Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain and wet patches on the pitch.

  • Virat Kohli became the sixth international skipper to reach the mark
  • Virat Kohli scored 26 runs off 17 balls in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka
  • India won the the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka 2-0
