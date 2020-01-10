Virat Kohli became the quickest to reach 11,000 international runs as captain as India took on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 international tie here on Friday. Kohli needed just one run to reach the milestone and the batting ace took a single off Lakshan Sandakan to get there. He became the sixth international skipper to reach the mark and the second Indian after MS Dhoni .

India won the the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after registering a convincing 78-run win in the third T20I on Friday.

India had taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series after beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I after the first T20I in Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain and wet patches on the pitch.