Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji is set to hit the screens on Friday and the Bollywood star is busy promoting the film -- which is the 100th movie of his career. Ahead of film's release, Ajay Devgn posed for a picture with MS Dhoni and posted it on the social media with a solid caption which read: "Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @mahi7781". Within no time, the fans of both the stars flooded the post with their heartwarming messages. While some wished Ajay Devgn success for his upcoming flick, other requested Dhoni, who has been out of action since July 2019, to return back to the field.

Despite being away from the field, Dhoni continues to be one of the most talked-about cricketer on the international cricket.

On Wednesday, he shared a video of his vacation with family members, including wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in the "Queen of the hills" --Mussoorie.

In the video, the wicketkeeper-batsman can be seen "experiencing first snowfall of 2020".

The video shows MS Dhoni and Ziva playing with the snowballs by throwing it on each other.

"-3 degrees. Waking up to flurries descending .........experiencing first snowfall of 2020 in "Queen of the hills" an amazing experience #rockvilla," Dhoni captioned the video on Instagram.

In Dhoni's absence, Team India have entrusted their faith in young Rishabh Pant to fill in his shoes, especially in the limited-overs formats but it hasn't worked out pretty well as he has has blown hot and cold.

Dhoni is expected to return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he leads the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Some experts believe that Dhoni's future with Team India will largely depend on how he fares in the IPL, which as per some reports is scheduled to start on March 29 and continue till May 24.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji's star cast includes prominent actors like Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in important roles.

While Kajol is playing Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare, Saif Ali Khan portrays the role of antagonist Uday Bhan in the movie.