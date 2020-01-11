3rd T20I: Manish Pandey Happy To Contribute To India's Win Against Sri Lanka

After a quickfire 18-ball unbeaten 31 runs against Sri Lanka in the third T20I , India batsman Manish Pandey said that he was happy to contribute to the team's victory as the Men in Blue defeated the islanders by 78 runs to win the series 2-0. The Virat Kohli-led India scored 201/6 in the allotted twenty overs as KL Rahul (54), Shikhar Dhawan (52) and Pandey played crucial knocks.

"After a long time, I got a chance to play for India. I was talking with the coaches during training about how to grab opportunities and making sure that I deliver. It felt like I was playing after a long time and I am happy to contribute to the side's winning cause," Pandey told Yuzvendra Chahal on 'Chahal TV'.

Pandey was also impressive on the field as he took a catch and was involved in a run-out.

"Batting and fielding are equally important, and it is important to give each aspect a proper time during training. In a close match, catches and good fielding help a lot," Pandey expressed.

India will now take on Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting January 14 in Mumbai.

