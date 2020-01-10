Jasprit Bumrah , who played his first international series after a gap of four months, went past Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to become the leading wicket-taker for India in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka in the first over of Sri Lanka's chase of 202 to take his wickets tally to 53 in the shortest format. Before the start of the third T20I, there was a three-way tie between Bumrah, Ashwin and Chahal. Ashwin last played a T20I against the West Indies back in 2017 while Chahal, who was part of the playing XI in Pune, went wicketless in India's commanding 78-run win over the visitors.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to congratulate the fast-bowler.

BOOOM



Jasprit Bumrah is now the leading wicket-taker in T20Is for #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7PWeaq2Fyj — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2020

In the match, Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga invited India to bat on a flat pitch in Pune.

India's opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul put on a 97-run partnership for the first wicket.

Shikhar, who came back from a knee injury in the series, scored a fluent half-century.

KL Rahul top scored with a knock of 54 off 36 deliveries. Late flourish from Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur took India past 200.

In reply, Sri Lanka lost their openers inside the first couple of overs.

Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva tried to steady the ship with a 68-run stand for the fifth wicket but once Washington Sundar removed Mathews, Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 123.

With the win, India clinched the three-match series 2-0. Shardul Thakur was named player of the match for his all-round show while Navdeep Saini was adjudged player of the series.