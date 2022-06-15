India triumphed over South Africa by 48 runs in the third T20I in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday night to keep the T20I series alive. It was a morale boosting win the for the Indians as they had failed to defend totals in the last two matches. But the bowlers finally came good as India restricted the Proteas after putting up a total of 179 on the board. Yuzvendra Chahal broke the back of South Africa's batting by picking the three wickets of Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen.

But it was Harshal Patel, who produced his best T20I figures of 4/25 to come out as India's most successful bowler on the night.

India's biggest moment in the field came when the indefatigable David Miller was dismissed by Harshal. Miller was unbeaten in the first two matches and had been not out in his last two IPL games also.

To get his wicket was crucial for India and Harshal did the trick with a well disguised slower delivery.

Watch: Harshal Patel Dismisses David Miller With A Slower Delivery, Courtesy One Handed Catch By Ruturaj Gaikwad

Miller's dismissal for just 3 runs meant India only had to deal with Klaasen as it opened the doors to the tail of South Africa's batting.

Klaasen continued to wage a battle against India's bowlers but he tried one shot too many against the wily Chahal, who had him caught in the deep to lay the road for an easy win for India eventually.

South Afric alead the 5-match series 2-1.