Rahul Dravid had taken over the reins of Team India after the T20 World Cup in UAE and under his tenure, the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and West Indies in white-ball series, while the T20I series against South Africa ended in a 2-2 draw, with the final match abandoned due to rain. However, disappointment was on offer when Team India lost the away Test and ODI series against South Africa earlier this year. Before the start of the fifth T20I against the Proteas in Bengaluru, Dravid opened up on his coaching stint with the senior side so far, and made a hilarious remark in the process.

"It has been quite exciting, it has been good fun. The journey has been challenging as well, there have been probably six captains in the last eight months that I have had to work with, which was probably not the plan when I first started but the nature of COVID and the nature of a number of games we are playing," Dravid told host broadcaster Star Sports before the start of the fifth T20I.

"You know managing the squad, managing the workload of the players, and a few changes in captaincy as well so it has been meant that I have had to work with a few people, it has been challenging but been great fun as well," Dravid said.

"A lot of other guys have gotten opportunities to lead and to just create more leaders in the group for us. As a group, we are constantly learning, and have had the opportunity in the last 8-10 months to try out more people, which I think has been great. If I look back at the last 8 months, South Africa was a disappointment in terms of the Test series," he added.

Dravid had taken over from Ravi Shastri as the coach of the senior national side. Dravid's first assignment was the T20I series against New Zealand last year.