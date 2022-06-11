After India went down to South Africa in the first T20I in New Delhi, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria criticised Rishabh Pant's captaincy. India put on a huge total of 211/4, but stunning knocks from Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller saw the visitors chase it down with five deliveries to spare. Kaneria slammed Pant's tactics and said he "rotated the bowlers poorly". He cited the use of Yuzvendra Chahal in the Powerplay and giving Hardik Pandya just one over as examples.

"Pant lacked in captaincy defending 211 Pant rotated the bowlers poorly bringing Chahal in power-play not a good option when Axar better option and rotation of fast bowler overs and giving Hardik just one over," he wrote on the social media app Koo.

Pant is captaining India in the series after KL Rahul was ruled out with an injury on the eve of the opening match.

Kaneria also praised David Miller for continuing his form from the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

"Miller form continues as he was amazing in IPL for Gujrat titans for lifting First trophy," he wrote.

The left-hander smashed 64 off just 31 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and five sixes.

He was given ample support by van der Dussen, who hit 75 off 46 deliveries.

The two teams will now face off in the second T20I in Cuttack on Sunday.