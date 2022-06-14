Harshal Patel finished with figures of 4/25, his best in T20 internationals, to help India win the third T20I against South Africa by 48 runs, which kept the five-match series alive. The medium pacer picked up the wicket of opener Reeza Hendricks inside the powerplay. But it was his second spell that proved to be decisive as he removed the in-form David Miller with a slower delivery to all but guarantee India's win after a good show by the batters.

He came back to remove Kagiso Rabada and last man Tabraiz Shamsi to record his best ever figures in international T20s. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as he picked up the crucial wickets of Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius and the in-form Heinrich Klaasen to break the back of South Africa's batting. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also bowled well.

India were given a great start by openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan as they both slammed half-centuries.

Twitter celebrated Harshal Patel's performance as he cast a spell on the Proteas with his variety and slower deliveries. Here are a few tweets

What a bowling spell by harshal Patel match changing bowling #harshalpatel #TeamIndia #SAvsIND — DHRUBOJYOTI ROY (@Dhrubojyoti_19) June 14, 2022

Harshal Patel seems to make batsmen clueless on pitches that are on the slower side. Seems to be a great asset in the death overs! But what if the conditions aren't favourable? Looking forward to Harshal proving his worth on skitty surfaces as well!!! #harshalpatel #INDvSA #wt20 — Gokullvijay (@Gokullvijay09) June 14, 2022

No doubt that harshal patel and yuzi are the reason for india that we are still aliving in this series ???? pic.twitter.com/RiOiZrn0Io — ???????????????????????????? (@albaatrross) June 14, 2022