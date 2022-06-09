India will eye their 13th successive win in the shortest format as they face South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India will be without the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been rested for the series, while KL Rahul has also been sidelined due to an injury. Rishabh Pant will take charge of the Indian team and will look to marshall his young troops against the Proteas.

When will the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be played on Thursday, June 9.

Where will the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

The India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)