India vs South Africa: Avesh Khan Reveals Captain Rishabh Pant's Advice That Resulted In Wicket In 4th T20I
Avesh Khan had taken four wickets in the fourth T20I against South Africa in Rajkot
Avesh Khan was in top form in the 4th T20 International (T20I) against South Africa as he took four wickets to help India register a thumping 82-run win. The pacer got the wickets of Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj to return with career-best figures of 4/18. Speaking after the match, Avesh revealed how Rishabh Pant's suggestion helped him bag the wicket of Jansen. Avesh had bowled a terrific bouncer that hit Jansen on the grill. On the very next delivery, the lanky pacer was out caught in the deep as Avesh foxed him with a slower delivery.
"Rishabh told me from behind that after my bouncer to Jansen, I could try a leg-cutter, it's a good wicket-taking option so I bowled a leg-cutter as he said and I got a wicket," Avesh Khan told host broadcaster Star Sports after India's win.
He said he also followed a similar plan for Keshav Maharaj.
"For Maharaj also I bowled a hard delivery and then when I bowled him a slower one, I got the wicket," he revealed.
His stunning display also came on his father's birthday and he could not have thought of a better birthday gift.
"It feels really good. It's my father's birthday so I would like to dedicate this performance to him," Avesh said.
"The plan was to attack stump-to-stump as it was a two-paced wicket. Some deliveries were staying low and some were bouncing. So my effort was to bowl the odd bouncer but mainly hit a good length," he said about India's bowling plans in the match.
With the win, India have levelled the series at 2-2 and the two teams will now face off in the decider in Bengaluru on Sunday.