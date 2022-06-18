Avesh Khan was in top form in the 4th T20 International (T20I) against South Africa as he took four wickets to help India register a thumping 82-run win. The pacer got the wickets of Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj to return with career-best figures of 4/18. Speaking after the match, Avesh revealed how Rishabh Pant's suggestion helped him bag the wicket of Jansen. Avesh had bowled a terrific bouncer that hit Jansen on the grill. On the very next delivery, the lanky pacer was out caught in the deep as Avesh foxed him with a slower delivery.

"Rishabh told me from behind that after my bouncer to Jansen, I could try a leg-cutter, it's a good wicket-taking option so I bowled a leg-cutter as he said and I got a wicket," Avesh Khan told host broadcaster Star Sports after India's win.

He said he also followed a similar plan for Keshav Maharaj.

"For Maharaj also I bowled a hard delivery and then when I bowled him a slower one, I got the wicket," he revealed.

His stunning display also came on his father's birthday and he could not have thought of a better birthday gift.

"It feels really good. It's my father's birthday so I would like to dedicate this performance to him," Avesh said.

"The plan was to attack stump-to-stump as it was a two-paced wicket. Some deliveries were staying low and some were bouncing. So my effort was to bowl the odd bouncer but mainly hit a good length," he said about India's bowling plans in the match.

With the win, India have levelled the series at 2-2 and the two teams will now face off in the decider in Bengaluru on Sunday.