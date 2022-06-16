Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad jokingly trolled teammate Yuzvendra Chahal for his physique after the young Indian side came roaring back in the T20I series. During an interaction with the leg spinner after India's win over South Africa in the third T20I of the five-match series on June 14, the right-handed batter made the funny comment. When asked by Chahal about his fitness, Gaikwad said that when people like him go to the gym, it keeps others motivated.

In the fifth over of the match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, India's Ruturaj Gaikwad hit Anrich Nortje for four fours. A total of 20 runs came off the over which also saw a frustrated Nortje bowling a beautiful bouncer on the body of Gaikwad. The Indian opener first tried to play it before deciding to duck the ball.

Gaikwad did leave the ball but his body fell on the surface on his back in the follow up. Some great piece of athleticism saw the batter escaping the overall scene unhurt.

When questioned by the Indian leggie about it, Gaikwad on BCCI's ‘Chahal TV' said, “Thanks to our trainers as they are using our core strength beautifully… And when people like you go to gym, you keep us motivated.”

To make the situation further funny, Chahal asked Gaikwad, “What do you mean by people like me?” The duo then laughed off the moment.

Talking about the match, India, who were trailing 2-0 in the five-match T20I series, stayed alive with their 48-run win over the Proteas. Batting first India posted 179/5 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 57 off 35 balls, while Ishan Kishan also impressed with a 54 off 35. Hardik Pandya's 31 not out off 21 also helped India's cause. In return, South Africa were bundled out for 131 runs in 19.1 overs, courtesy Harshal Patel's 4/25 and Yuzvendra Chahal's 3/20.

India and South Africa next meet for the fourth T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Friday. It is worth noting that South African batter Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the series after he tested positive for COVID-19.