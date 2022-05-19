In what has come as a great news for Indian fans, the BCCI has allowed full capacity in stadiums for the India-South Africa five-match T20I series starting on June 9. "BCCI to allow full capacity in stadiums for India versus South Africa T20 international series," sources told news agency ANI. The BCCI had already announced full capacity crowd for the IPL Play-offs. The COVID protocols have eased off as the number of positive cases in the country are not very high. As a result, the BCCI might allow the venues to go full capacity for the upcoming series.

The Indian team will play a five-match T20I series against South Africa in five different venues which includes New Delhi, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru. The series will start on June 9 and the last match will be played on June 19.

South Africa had recently announced their 16 member squad for the T20I series they will play against India.

South Africa announced its squad for the upcoming T20I tour of India with limited overs captain Temba Bavuma looking to lead the side to glory, in what will be an important tour for the Proteas in yet another World Cup year. This will be South Africa's first T20I tournament since narrowly missing out on qualifying for the semi-finals at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. South Africa and India have also been grouped together along with Pakistan and Bangladesh for the Super 12 stage of the upcoming 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia.

Proteas T20 team vs India:Temba Bavuma (captain, Imperial Lions), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Gbets Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Gbets Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Marco Jansen (Gbets Warriors).