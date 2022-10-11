Back in the groove, Kuldeep Yadav made his ball do the talking in the 3rd ODI against South Africa in New Delhi on Tuesday. After picking one wicket each in the first two matches, Kuldeep put on a show in the third ODI, claiming a 4-for. Speaking at the innings break, Kuldeep revealed he tried to add some freshness to his bowling ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and since then he has been really enjoying his bowling.

Against the Proteas at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kuldeep bagged the prized dismissals of Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Foruin and Anrich Nortje. Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed bagged two wickets, rattling the top and middle-order while Kuldeep sent the lower middle-order crashing like a pack of cards. At the innings break, Kuldeep spoke about the efforts he has been putting into his bowling since before IPL 2022.

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav Bowls Out Andile Phehlukwayo

ICYMI! @imkuldeep18 & Shahbaz Ahmed hit the woodwork! #TeamIndia



South Africa lose Andile Phehlukwayo & Heinrich Klaasen.



Follow the match https://t.co/XyFdjVrL7K



Don't miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia. pic.twitter.com/U8r2N7jYai — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2022

"Feeling happy to take four wickets, have taken four wickets after such a long time. I was trying something different before IPL, and I am enjoying my bowling since then. I missed the hat-trick, could have bowled quicker. Should have changed the angle. I think Washington bowled really well.

Promoted

"The wicket was gripping, I tried to bowl seam-up deliveries, tried to mix it up with the pace, tried to set up the batters. I was working on my rhythm, I was a bit slower before my injury. I am not compromising with spin, just trying to work on my rhythm," he said.

Courtesy of Kuldeep and other bowlers' performance, India restricted South Africa to just 99 runs. Shubman Gill top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 49 runs as Shikhar Dhawan's men secured an 8-wicket win in the 3rd ODI to clinch the series 2-1.