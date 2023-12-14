South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gets this one away though. Slightly fuller and a bit too straight on the pads, Aiden Markram picks it off his legs and clobbers it well over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball and the pressure keeps mounting on Aiden Markram. Hard length on off stump, angled back in a long way. Aiden Markram has a wild slog across the line but is well beaten and gets thudded on the pads. Half an appeal from the bowler.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row now, good bowling this from Mukesh Kumar. Hard length outside off, Aiden Markram shuffles across and looks to go through the off side but can't get it through the cover region.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck this time around leg stump and angles it in, Aiden Markram looks to get on the front foot and heave it away but the ball comes off the thigh pad and goes through to the keeper.
4.2 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up on the stumps, slanting back in, Aiden Markram looks to drive but flicks it off the inner half of the bat to mid-wicket.
4.1 overs (1 Run) On a hard length over off stump, angling in, Heinrich Klaasen hangs back and plays it off the inner half of the bat toward fine leg for a single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Bowled back of a length around off and climbing on the batter, Aiden Markram rides the bounce well and pushes it down toward cover.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and well outside off, Aiden Markram reaches out and slaps it away past the point fielder and for another boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Smart work from Jitesh Sharma and that could have been catastrophic for Aiden Markram. Banged in on a hard length around off, Markarm gives the charge but misses the shot and is late to turn back. The keeper attempts a shy at the stumps but luckily for Markram, he misses.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Banged in short over middle and leg, Aiden Markram takes on the pull and nails it off the front foot behind square leg for a boundary.
Heinrich Klaasen is the new batter for South Africa.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Bullseye from Mohammed Siraj and he does send Reeza Hendricks packing. On a good length and around middle from Arshdeep Singh, Hendricks watchfully just nudges it in front of mid on and sets off for the quick single. Siraj attacks the ball well and fires in a throw at the bowler's end. The replays show that Hendricks is just short and South Africa lose their second wicket.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Arshdeep starts with a shortish ball outside off, angling away, Aiden Markram stays back and cuts it to deep point for just a single.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Hits the deck hard and bowls this one over middle, Reeza Hendricks looks to whip across the line but one hand comes off the handle and the ball is mistimed over wide mid off. They pick up a couple of runs.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot from Reeza Hendricks and that will give him loads of confidence. Slightly fuller and in the channel around off, Hendricks gets on the front foot and creams it square through covers for a boundary.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Short of a good length and around off, Reeza Hendricks looks to pull this one but it isn't short enough and the ball goes under the willow.
HALT! Suryakumar Yadav walks out of the ground as he twists his left ankle in the field.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Oh, dear! Suryakumar Yadav seems to have injured himself while chasing the ball and that's not nice. A touch fuller around off, Reeza Hendricks lifts it up and over extracover but without much timing. SKY chases it down as the batters pick up two but just as he turned back to throw the ball, he twisted his ankle and the physio will come out now.
2.2 overs (0 Run) A round of applause from the crowd as Reeza Hendricks finally manages to get bat on ball but doesn't manage to get off the mark just yet. Good length around the top of off, punched away off the front foot toward cover.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Bowls this one on a hard length around off and gets the ball to nip back in a fair bit. Reeza Hendricks with no foot movement just tries to go after it and is beaten on the inside edge this time.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! A streaky boundary but South Africa will take it. Perfect length, close to the off stump and slanting back in. Aiden Markram is squared up a touch and tries to block with hard hands. The ball takes the outside edge and goes down wide of first slip and into the third man fence.
1.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Glorious from Aiden Markram! Fuller in length and outside off, swinging away, Markram keeps his shape and hits through the line, thumping it over mid off for a maximum. That one went straight into the boundary cushion.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length over middle and angling in, Aiden Markram stands tall and eases it to mid on.
Aiden Markram is the new man in for South Africa.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Matthew Breetzke with a loose shot and he pays the ultimate price. Back of a length around off and seaming away a touch. This is short and wide enough to cut but Breetzke doesn't move his feet and plays at it. The ball comes down at a 45 degree angle and the inisde edge is found. The ball goes back on to hit the stumps and Mukesh Kumar draws first blood for India.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stroked away with nice timing and South Africa are finally underway! Short of a good length outside off, Matthew Breetzke gets on top of the bounce and punches it on the up past Yashasvi Jaiswal at point for a boundary. The first ball that hit the bat that one.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Mukesh follows in Siraj's footsteps and beats the bat as well. Hard length, pushed outside off and swinging further away, Matthew Breetzke reaches out but is beaten.
Mukesh Kumar to bowl the second over from the over end for India.
0.6 over (0 Run) Yes, he can! Mohammed Siraj with a gem of a first over to begin the run chase. Reeza Hendricks, who is on the edge here looks to charge down the track and pull the ball away but Siraj drags the length back. The ball keeps low and beats the bat and almost knocks over the off stump as well.
0.5 over (0 Run) Make that five and Mohammed Siraj is on a roll here! Goes a bit fuller now and angles it in from outside the off stump. Reeza Hendricks is a bit tentative as he looks to play at it but the ball seams away off the deck and into the mitts of the keeper. Can Siraj make it a maiden over to start with?
0.4 over (0 Run) Four in a row! Good length, outside off, a hint of shape away from the right-hander. Reeza Hendricks opts to stand tall and just hit through the line this time but the ball beats the outside edge once again.
0.3 over (0 Run) Lovely delivery again from Siraj! Pitches this one up around the fifth stump line and gets the ball to swing away. Reeza Hendricks looks to get on the front foot and drive but the ball zips past the outside edge.
0.2 over (0 Run) A nothing shot from Reeza Hendricks this time. Bowled on a shorter length and outside off, this one holds into the pitch. Hendricks stays rooted to the crease and swings across the line but is well beaten.
0.1 over (0 Run) A Jaffa to start with! Mohammed Siraj bowls this one on a hard length around off and gets the ball to straighten beautifully off the deck. Reeza Hendricks looks to get behind it but is beaten past the outside edge.
