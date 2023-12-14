South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Kuldeep Yadav has the last laugh here and sends Donovan Ferreira packing. This is the leg break again from Kuldeep but this is bowled much quicker at 92 clicks and on a nagging length on middle. The ball turns back in and keeps low, skidding through as well. Donovan Ferreira is caught on the back foot and fails to keep it out. The ball goes past the inside edge and goes off the pads to knock over the bails. South Africa have lost half ethir side in 10 overs.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gets a hold of that one! Dragged down on middle, Donovan Ferreira goes deep in his crease and pulls it with a lot of power over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Slows this one up a long way and bowls it flatter outside off, David Miller taps it past point for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter on the stumps, Donovan Ferreira bangs it straight back to Kuldeep Yadav who does well to get his hand to the ball that was shot like a rocket. Two runs taken.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Slower and shorter on the stumps, turning back in. Donovan Ferreira makes room to pull but mistimes it badly to mid on.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter, kept low on the line of the stumps, David Miller pulls it along the ground on the backfoot towards the deep mid-wicket for a single.
Strategic Break! After 9 overs South Africa is 66/4 and is trailing behind on the run rate. Superb bowling display by the Indian bowlers till now but there is David Miller still on the crease and he is capable of turning the game on his head. Let's see what happens after the break. Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack after the Strategic Break. DRS is now available.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) On a good length around off, Donovan Ferreira strokes it away wide of covers and picks up a couple of runs in the deep.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker in the air, outside off, David Miller gets back on the backfoot and cuts it late to the deep point for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A huge shout for caught behind but it is turned down! Ravindra Jadeja comes from around the wicket and fires it in on a nagging length close to the off stump. This one goes straight on and just past the outside edge. Jadeja is certain there is an edge but there's no DRS at the moment. This could be a big moment as replays show that there was indeed a deflection as the ball went past the bat.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Way too full and right in the slot on leg stump, David Miller just clears the front leg and whacks it through the line over long on for a biggie.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Huge turn! Slightly shorter on off and giving it a nice rip again, the ball turns back in sharply and bounces too. David Miller is pushed on the back foot and awkwardly fends it behind point.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Raw power from David Miller! Full and straight, on middle and leg, David Miller just swings across the line and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the wicket and floats it really full around off, David Miller drills it down to long on for one more.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and wide of off, David Miller cuts on the backfoot to the deep cover for a couple of easy runs.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter one on middle and leg, Donovan Ferreira uses the depth of the crease and pulls it to deep square leg for just another run.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up fuller on the pads, Donovan Ferreira defends it to the mid on for no run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) This is tossed up outside off, Donovan Ferreira comes forward and hits it straight to extra cover.
7.1 overs (0 Run) What a delivery! Missed the off stump by a whisker! Quicker in the air, a dab shorter outside the off stump. Donovan Ferreira beaten all ends.
Tilak Varma comes into the attack for India.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Shorter one around leg stump, David Miller walks down the pitch and nudges it 'round the corner for a couple of runs. Also, the umpires have just informed the players that DRS is unavailable until further notice.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Darted into the pads of Donovan Ferreira who nudges this to the square leg region for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller and quicker on middle, David Miller goes on the back foot and works it away past square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up fuller spinning into the stumps from off, David Miller gets back and defends it to the mid off for no run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on off stump, this is punched down to long on for a single by Donovan Ferreira.
Donovan Ferreira is the new batter in for South Africa.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The stand-in skipper, Ravindra Jadeja brings himself on and picks the big wicket of Aiden Markram off the very first delivery. Jadeja fires this one in on a shorter length and into the pads, giving it a real rip and gets it to grip and turn away from the batter as well. Markram rocks back and makes some room to pull it leg side but miscues it badly off the outer half. The ball pops up to the right of short third man where Yashasvi Jaiswal moves to his left from backward point and takes a simple catch.
PP1- India on top after the first PowerPlay.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A spicy bumper to end! This is banged in over middle and at a difficult height as well, David Miller has to sway his head out of the way.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length on off and bouncing a bit extra, David Miller gets on the front foot looking to block but the ball takes the splice of the bat.
David Miller is the new batter in for South Africa.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Picks out the fielder to perfection and South Africa are in a bit of trouble here. Arshdeep Singh pitches this one up outside off, trying to angle it away but Heinrich Klaasen has his eyes on the short boundary leg side and shuffles across. Klaasen swats it away flat and to the right of Rinku Singh at deep square leg who has to just take a few steps to his right and takes a safe catch. Another low score from Klaasen.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Great comeback ball! Hit the hand length and into the pads of Heinrich Klaasen on leg.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Slightly shorter over off stump, Heinrich Klaasen hangs back in his crease and pulls it like a pinch-hitter over wide mid on and into the cow corner fence for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Banged into the deck, shorter and angling away from off stump line, Heinrich Klaasen defends this one for no runs.
