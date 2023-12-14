South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! b Kuldeep Yadav.
13.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Tabraiz Shamsi is the last man in for South Africa.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! That is the fourth for Kuldeep Yadav. Tossed up on the off stump line, spinning into the left hander. Lizaad Williams looks to play the reverse sweep but misses the ball completely. the ball rushes in to hit his ribs infront of the stumps and there is a huge appeal for LBW. Ravindra Jadeja takes the review and the Ultraedge shows no bat involved. The ball tracking shows three reds and South Africa are nine down.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump. Lizaad Williams taps it back to the bowler.
Lizaad Williams is in to face the hat-trick ball.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! There goes another one and its Kuldeep Yadav again. Brilliant googly from outside the off stump line to the left hander and Nandre Burger gets stuck on the crease getting a hit on the back leg infront of the middle stump line because of the huge turn. The umpire says OUT and the batter walks back to the dressing room. Hattrick ball for Kuldeep Yadav.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Slower ball pitched up outside the off stump line. David Miller plays a superb cover drive but straight to the man at covers.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Pace off! A dab fuller outside the off, David Miller advances down the pitch and stretches wide to reach the ball, mistimes the shot for a single towards extra cover.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Hits the length hard on the leg stump. David Miller flicks the ball to the right of deep square leg and runs a couple.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wayward short ball way over the body of David Miller outside the off stump. The umpire signals Wide.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the off stump line, angling away Nandre Burger crouches and cuts it to the deep point for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard with pace, moving across the left hander after pitching. Nandre Burger stays on the crease and gets beaten all ends up.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the fifth stump line, David Miller stands back and cuts it hard to the deep cover point region for one.
Nandre Burger is the next batter in.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Its Kuldeep Yadav again picking up his second. Drags one down on the stumps and Keshav Maharaj gets deep into the crease looking to cut the ball. The ball stays low and Keshav Maharaj misses it completely as the ball goes on to hit the middle stump. South Africa are seven down.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and quicker outside the line of off, Keshav Maharaj gets beaten as he looks to cut off the back foot.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Just short on the stumps, cuts it off the back foot to deep point for a single.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Its David Miller the lone warrior for South Africa with another boundary. Tossed up on the off stump line by Kuldeep Yadav and David Miller gets down on a knee and sweeps the ball in front of square leg for a brilliant boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Googly from a back of a length, slow outside the off stump. Keshav Maharaj taps the ball to sweepers for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up fuller outside the off, David Miller drives it to deep cover for a single.
Keshav Maharaj is the new man in.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Its the tricks of Ravindra Jadeja working once again for team India. South Africa six down now. Short ball spinning into the left hander, bowled flat. Andile Phehlukwayo goes back into the crease to flick the ball towards mid-wicket but gets a leading edge back to the bowler and Ravindra Jadeja makes no mistake.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Huge Appeal for caught behind! Not Out says the Umpire. Pitched shorter on the line of the stumps spinning towards leg, Andile Phehlukwayo tries to wrist it fine but doesn't connect as the ball gets past to the keeper off the pads.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Just short on the pads, flicked away to deep square leg for a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! David Miller fighting hard, gets another boundary. Short ball outside the off stump line. David Miller goes back and looks to cut the ball hard, getting a thick outside edge and taking the ball to the third man boundary for four runs.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye again, pitched up by Ravindra Jadeja on the leg stump and Andile Phehlukwayo gets a hit on the thigh pads and runs a single from the right of mid-wicket.
10.1 overs (1 Run) That turned a mile! Tossed up fuller on the line of the stumps and the ball spins to the leg hitting David Miller high on the thigh pad. A single taken at the short leg. Leg byes called!
Follow the South Africa vs India, 2023/24 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 13.5 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 202, are 95. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India, 2023/24 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.