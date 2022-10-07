Twitter Goes Into Overdrive As Sanju Samson Smashes 86 Runs In First ODI vs South Africa
India vs South Africa: Sanju Samson played an unbeaten knock of 86 runs in the first ODI against South Africa in Lucknow
Right-handed batter Sanju Samson might not have been able to win the first ODI for India against South Africa, but he is gaining a lot of applause for the way he constructed an 86-run innings against the Proteas. Known to be a ferocious hitter of the ball, Samson took his time initially and uncharacteristically, he looked to take the game deep. In the final over, hosts India needed 30 runs, and Samson made a match out of it as the side needed 15 off 3 balls. However, he failed to connect on the fourth delivery of the over, and in the end, South Africa wrapped a 9-run victory.
After the game, many took to Twitter to applaud the knock played by Samson against all-odds.
Came in at 51/4. Finished with 86* off 63. Gave the nation hope.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 6, 2022
Proud of you, Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/Pp0kix7PoR
That was a valiant effort from Sanju Samson. Tough luck but a very high quality innings.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 6, 2022
Top class from sanju Samson, very aggressive, very impressive, you deserve the applause!! @IamSanjuSamson— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 6, 2022
Well played Sanju Samson. Hard luck for now winning the game— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 6, 2022
The one that stole our tonight.#INDvSA #TeamIndia #BelieveInBlue #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/4iyCRVtVj7— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2022
Tried so hard and got so far but in the end it doesn't even matter— / (@LetsGoDDP) October 6, 2022
Lone warrior Sanju Samson #SanjuSamson #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/3xBh5fNOEp
After the match, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn complimented Samson, saying he has the ability to hit sixes like Yuvraj Singh.
"As soon as KG (Kagiso Rabada) bowled that no-ball in the last ball of his over, I was like, 'please don't let this happen'. Because you never know with someone like Sanju, especially with the form that he has got and the belief that he has. I watched him in the IPL, his ability to take down the bowlers and hit boundary at will, especially in the last 2 overs of the game, is incredible," Steyn told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.
"Shamsi was going to bowl the last over and he (Samson) knew he (Shamsi) had a rough day. I was nervous when KG bowled the no ball. Because Sanju is a kind of guy who has the potential of Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh), to hit those six sixes and get team across the line when it needs 30+," he added.
Promoted
In the end, Samson remained unbeaten on 86 with the help of 9 fours and 3 sixes. India finally stumbled to a 9-run defeat in the first ODI. Speaking after the game, Sanju had given an insight into his thought process and the plan against Tabraiz Shamsi.
"It is always nice to spend some time in the middle and we always play to take our team over the line. I missed connecting two shots, next time I will work even harder. But I am satisfied with my contribution. Their bowlers were going about things nicely, Tabraiz Shamsi was a little expensive today so we felt we can target them," said Samson during a post-match press conference.