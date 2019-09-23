Virat Kohli failed to lead India to a T20 International series win against South Africa at home, just a few weeks after a 3-0 thrashing of the West Indies in the Caribbean. After the series opener was washed out in Dharamsala, India won the second T20I in Mohali but lost the final match of the three-T20I series to South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday. After the match, Virat Kohli justified his decision to bat first at a chasing-friendly venue, saying his team is willing to take risks and "get out of comfort zone".

"Look, we will have to take risks. Even when you want to win a game of cricket you have to take risks, so nothing is a given, nothing is a guarantee before you start playing," Virat Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

"I think as a team if we are willing to get out of our comfort zone a lot more, then we will be unfazed with what happens at the toss. That's our basis idea: trying to take the toss out of the equation as a side," he added.

In the last six T20Is at this venue, no team had opted to bat. However, Kohli did the unusual to ensure that his team becomes stronger in defending totals as well.

"That's why we are trying to play the best combination we can, (with) people batting till nine. So that if you bat first or bowl first, you know we are in a good position," the Indian skipper said.

"Unless you do that, unless you start taking those risks, you are always going to be put under somewhere or the other. We want to make sure that we iron all those out before we head into the World Cup."

Kohli said it won't be fair to be harsh on bowlers as 134 was not a good enough score to defend on this surface.

"Bowlers coming out of their comfort zone mean at least they get 160 (to defend). You can't defend 130, we didn't get it right with the bat and you can't be too harsh on the bowlers in a T20 game with this kind of total when there is a bit of dew as well."

After the limited-over challenge, India's focus will now be on a three-match Test series. According to the captain of the number one-ranked Test team, his side is one of the best in home conditions.

"Our Test team is as strong as it gets in world cricket, especially in our conditions we are one of the best teams. We know exactly what we need to do," he said.

"The kind of bowling attack that we have is always going to be challenging, but at the same time, you have to respect all opposition and make sure that you are playing consistent, solid cricket in all the sessions."

The first Test will be played in Visakhapatnam from October 2 to 6.

(With PTI inputs)