India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Shane Watson Backs India To Replicate Australian Domination Under Virat Kohli

Updated: 15 October 2019 12:51 IST
India won their 11th consecutive Test series, creating a record and Shane Watson had a lot of praise for the team.

Shane Watson heaped praise on Virat Kohli for his leadership of the Indian team. © AFP

After India secured a record 11th consecutive home series win when they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing Test series against South Africa, all-rounder Shane Watson said that there was no reason why the Men in Blue under Virat Kohli couldn't replicate the domination shown by the Australian sides under Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting. "It is going to be hard to replicate, but there is no reason why India can't do it," he told icc-cricket.com when asked if Kohli could lead his team to build a hegemony over world cricket like the great Australian sides of the '90s and 2000's.

The former Australia cricketer said that the current Indian side had depth in all departments. "There is no doubt that India has got the depth in all facets... batting, bowling and fielding," Watson said.

"The depth in Indian cricket is incredibly strong. It has got the luxury of having someone like a Rohit Sharma opening the batting and scoring lots of runs," he added.

Rohit Sharma was given the opener's role in the South Africa series. The explosive batsman impressed immediately, scoring twin centuries in the first Test in Vizag.

Watson, who was Virat Kohli's teammate at Royal Challengers Bangalore, said that the Indian skipper had done a great job as a leader of the team.

"He has done a great job with the Indian team," Watson said. "He has been playing so well in all formats. Whatever he is doing right now is certainly working and the team is responding to his leadership."

Kohli scored an unbeaten 254, his personal best score in the longest format of the game, in the second Test in Pune, helping India to a comfortable victory. The win sealed the 11th consecutive Test series triumph at home for India. The previous record was 10 series wins in a row, achieved twice by Australia - once under Steve Waugh from 1994-2001 and then again under Ricky Ponting between 2004-2008.

Comments
