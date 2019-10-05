 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Breaks Multiple Records With Batting Masterclass In Vizag

Updated: 05 October 2019 17:12 IST

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma broke multiple records as he smashed the South Africa bowling attacks to all parts in Vizag.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Breaks Multiple Records With Batting Masterclass In Vizag
Rohit Sharma is now averaging in excess of 100 in Test matches at home. © PTI

Rohit Sharma produced a batting masterclass in Vizag as he became the first batsman to register 100 plus scores in his first Test as an opening batsman on Day 4. Rohit Sharma broke multiple records as he smashed the South Africa bowling attack to all parts of the ground on Saturday. Rohit, after scoring 176 runs in the first innings, went onto play a knock of 127 off 149 deliveries in the second innings. Rohit Sharma's innings helped India's lead to go past 300.

Average went past 100: Rohit Sharma, with his second hundred in Vizag, took his average past 100 in home Tests. Rohit had equalled Don Bradman's average of 98.22 at home in the longest format when he hit his fourth Test hundred on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma now has four centuries and six half-centuries in Tests in India.

Most sixes in a Test match: Rohit Sharma smashed 13 sixes against South Africa in Vizag. Rohit surpassed Wasim Akaram's long-standing record of 12 sixes in a Test match. Akram had hit 12 maximums against Zimbabwe back in 1996. 

Centuries in both innings as an opener: Rohit Sharma became the only batsman in Test cricket's history to smash centuries in both innings in his first outing as an opener.

Stumped on both occasions: While the 32-year-old had an exceptional game with the bat, Rohit registered a record that he won't be proud of. Rohit Sharma was out stumped in both innings off Keshav Maharaj. He became the only Indian batsman to be dismissed stumped in both innings.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket India vs South Africa, 1st Test
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma smashed multiple records in the ongoing Test in Vizag
  • Rohit became the only player to hit two tons in his first Test as opener
  • Rohit followed up his 176-run knock with 127-run innings on Day 4
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma First Batsman To Score Two Hundreds In 1st Match As Opener
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma First Batsman To Score Two Hundreds In 1st Match As Opener
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: India In Control With South Africa Needing Record Chase
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: India In Control With South Africa Needing Record Chase
Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Indian To Play 100 Twenty20 Internationals
Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Indian To Play 100 Twenty20 Internationals
India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal Shouldn
India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal Shouldn't Be Judged On The Basis Of One Good Innings, Says Sourav Ganguly
Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma Played Superbly, We Didn
Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma Played Superbly, We Didn't Bowl Badly, Says Keshav Maharaj
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.