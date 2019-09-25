 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma In Focus As South Africa Face Board President's XI In Warm-Up Match

Updated: 25 September 2019 15:34 IST

South Africa will face Board President's XI, led by Rohit Sharma, in the only warm-up match ahead of the three-Test series.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma In Focus As South Africa Face Board President
Rohit Sharma has played 27 Test matches for India. © AFP

Rohit Sharma will be in focus as he will look to cement his place at the top of the order when Board President's XI take on South Africa in a three-day warm-up match in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, starting Thursday. KL Rahul was dropped from the Test squad after poor show with the bat against the West Indies last month. India will play five Test matches at home before they travel to New Zealand for red-ball cricket. If Rohit Sharma performs in these matches at home, he might get the nod when India travel overseas next year.

Rohit Sharma will be accompanied by Mayank Agarwal at the top, who failed to score big runs in his last outing in Test matches against the West Indies.

On Tuesday, Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa due to stress fracture in his lower back. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Umesh Yadav as Bumrah's replacement.

The 31-year-old, fast bowler from Nagpur will look to impress captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri when he takes the field for Board President's XI.

Rohit Sharma is yet to seal his place in Test cricket. He started his Test career with two consecutive hundreds against the West Indies. However, the right-hander failed to replicate the good start and lost his place in the Test team.

Red-ball vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and the fast-rising Hanuma Vihari consolidated their middle-order slots with impressive performances in the West Indies and the only remaining option for Rohit was to bat at the top.

The three-day game against the quality red-ball attack of South Africa, comprising Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi, will be a good dress rehearsal before the opening game in Visakhapatnam.

Even if Rohit succeeds on the low and slow sub-continental tracks, there's no guarantee that he would be able to replicate it on the grounds in New Zealand, where Trent Boult promises to bring it back in repeatedly.

The Squads:

Board President's XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, AR Easwaran, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

South Africa Test squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

Match starts: 9.30 am.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav Umesh Yadav Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma will lead Board President's XI against South Africa
  • Rohit Sharma will be accompanied by Mayank Agarwal at the top
  • Umesh Yadav has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the Test squad
Related Articles
Greta Thunberg Speech Tweeted By Rohit Sharma, Says "No Excuses Now"
Greta Thunberg Speech Tweeted By Rohit Sharma, Says "No Excuses Now"
Rohit Sharma Equals MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma Equals MS Dhoni's Record Of Most T20I Appearances For India
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma "Best T20 Batters World Has Ever Seen": Rassie Van der Dussen
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma "Best T20 Batters World Has Ever Seen": Rassie Van der Dussen
Ritika Sajdeh
Ritika Sajdeh's Hilarious Reply After Yuzvendra Chahal Says She Cropped Him From Family Pic
Rohit Sharma Secretly Records Opening Partner Shikhar Dhawan Talking To Himself On Flight. Watch
Rohit Sharma Secretly Records Opening Partner Shikhar Dhawan Talking To Himself On Flight. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.