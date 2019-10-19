India finished Day 1 of the third Test Ranchi in a commanding position thanks to Rohit Sharma's sixth Test century on Saturday. India were 224 for three when bad light forced the umpires to take the players off the field. Soon after, rain in Ranchi led to early stumps on the opening day of the third Test. Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 117 while Ajinkya Rahane, who is eyeing his 11th Test hundred, was batting on 83.

India, after winning the toss, opted to bat in the final game of the three-match series.

Mayank Agarwal, who scored a century in the previous Test match in Pune, was dismissed for 10 by Kagiso Rabada as he edged one to Dean Elgar at third slip.

Rabada struck again to send Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck as he trapped him right in front of the stumps.

Virat Kohli became Anrich Nortje's first Test wicket as the fast bowler managed to trap the Indian skipper in front of the stumps to get a LBW decision in his favour.

India were in trouble at 39 for three at one stage, but Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma weathered the storm in the first session.

The duo came back with positive intent in the second session as they put on 150-plus stand for the fourth wicket. Rohit Shamra completed his third century of the ongoing series to equal Sunil Gavaskar's record of most number of centuries by an Indian opener in a Test series.

Rohit also surpassed Shimron Hetmyer to become the player with most number of sixes in a Test series. The 32-year-old also went past 2,000 runs in the longest format of the game.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he finished the first day with figures of two for 54.

India had already clinched the series when they defeated South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in Pune.