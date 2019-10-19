India take on South Africa in the third Test match of the series with the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi playing host to the final encounter. India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after thrashing the visitors by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test in Pune and many may see the final Test as a dead rubber. But the World Test Championship has ensured that is not the case. With 40 points at stake, both teams will be looking for a win. India lead the World Test Championship table with 200 points, 140 points ahead of second-placed New Zealand. South Africa are winless after two games and therefore yet to register a point. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match Day 1, Straight from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: