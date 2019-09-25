 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul Trolled For Posting "Chilling" Picture From His Cryogenic Therapy

Updated: 25 September 2019 16:43 IST

KL Rahul, who is going through a rough patch on the cricket field, was at the receiving end as fans trolling him on Twitter for a recent post.

KL Rahul posted a picture on Twitter undergoing Cryogenic Therapy. © Twitter

KL Rahul is going through a rough patch in his playing career. After failing to impress in India's tour to the West Indies, KL Rahul was not picked in the playing XI during the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa at home. Amid all this, KL Rahul posted a picture on Twitter, undergoing Cryogenic Therapy and captioned it, "Chilling (literally)," which did not go well among his fans. One of the fans said, "Bhai batting bhi kr lia kro chilling krte reh jaoge warna".

While another fan tweeted, "Tu yahi kar ,tumse kuch na ho paega".

Check out the hilarious reactions from the fans here:

KL Rahul's last half-century came against Bangladesh in the World Cup 2019. He also scored a century against Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2019. However, following the marquee tournament, there has been a remarkable slump in KL Rahul's form.

The 27-year-old also failed to find a place in India's Test squad for the home series against South Africa, starting from October 2.

KL Rahul has the experience of 36 Tests, 23 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 28 T20Is to his name. He has 3,609 international runs to his name and holds a decent average in all three formats.

India will next host South Africa in a three match Test series. The series opener will be played in Visakhapatnam with the final two matches slated to take place in Pune and Ranchi respectively.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score .
Highlights
  • KL Rahul is going through a rough patch on the cricket field
  • Rahul was not picked in the playing XI during the South Africa T20Is
  • India will next host South Africa in a three match Test series
