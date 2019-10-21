Quinton de Kock was amused as a fan from the stands rushed in to touch his feet during Day 3 of the third Test between India vs South Africa in Ranchi on Monday. Following the gesture, security personnel swarmed in and dragged the fan off the pitch, which also resulted in the invader losing his slipper. Later, Quinton de Kock picked up the slipper and threw it away from the pitch. Twitterati's enjoyed the incident and shared their thoughts on the incident. Most of them thought the South Africa's reaction to it was "priceless" while some thought such incidents can only take place in India.

"A Quinton De Kock fan invaded into the ground in Ranchi, touched his feet, then eventually gets thrashed by security agents. These Things only happens in India," a fan reacted.

"This fan wasn't taking QDK's blessing, he was apologizing for inviting his team and humiliating them," another fan said.

"QDK couldn't believe what was happening as a fan touches his feet," another fan tweeted.

Check out some other hilarious reactions here:

This fan wasn't taking QDK's blessing, he was apologizing for inviting his team and humiliating them.#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/KXHuJK4LyB — Tabrez (@its_tabrez__) October 21, 2019

Pic 1 - When she says, I love you

Pic 2 - But, as a friend#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/gyJgYnwjmy — Hit wicket (@KetanPatil77) October 21, 2019

Quinton de Kock can't believe he has fans too. pic.twitter.com/cnsqv3uIeS — Shubham (@Shubham22605990) October 21, 2019

QDK couldn't believe what was happening as a fan touches his feet. pic.twitter.com/6M6et7ZUWJ — Sai Kishore (@SaiKishore537) October 21, 2019

A Quinton De Kock fan invaded into the ground in Ranchi, touched his feet, then eventually gets thrashed by security agents.



These Things only happens in India !#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/hNnqjAyP8z — Sachin C G (@Sachincg6) October 20, 2019

De Kock led South Africa to a 1-1 Twenty20 International (T20I) series draw against India, with one match abandoned due to rain. He was also the star performer for the visiting side, scoring two consecutive half-centuries, with the high score of an unbeaten 79.

De Kock also continued his fine run in the Test series by scoring 111 runs in the Vizag Test. But after that, he failed to get going with the bat, as he registered the scores of 0, 31 and 5.

South Africa have lost the Test series 0-2 to India and stand on the verge of a series whitewash.