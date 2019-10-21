 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock Amused As Fan Touches His Feet In Ranchi

Updated: 21 October 2019 17:03 IST

A pitch invader from the stands rushed in to touch Quinton de Kock's feet while he was stationed at his fielding position during Day 3 of the Ranchi Test.

Quinton de Kock was left amused. © Twitter

Quinton de Kock was amused as a fan from the stands rushed in to touch his feet during Day 3 of the third Test between India vs South Africa in Ranchi on Monday. Following the gesture, security personnel swarmed in and dragged the fan off the pitch, which also resulted in the invader losing his slipper. Later, Quinton de Kock picked up the slipper and threw it away from the pitch. Twitterati's enjoyed the incident and shared their thoughts on the incident. Most of them thought the South Africa's reaction to it was "priceless" while some thought such incidents can only take place in India.

"A Quinton De Kock fan invaded into the ground in Ranchi, touched his feet, then eventually gets thrashed by security agents. These Things only happens in India," a fan reacted.

"This fan wasn't taking QDK's blessing, he was apologizing for inviting his team and humiliating them," another fan said.

"QDK couldn't believe what was happening as a fan touches his feet," another fan tweeted.

Check out some other hilarious reactions here:

De Kock led South Africa to a 1-1 Twenty20 International (T20I) series draw against India, with one match abandoned due to rain. He was also the star performer for the visiting side, scoring two consecutive half-centuries, with the high score of an unbeaten 79.

De Kock also continued his fine run in the Test series by scoring 111 runs in the Vizag Test. But after that, he failed to get going with the bat, as he registered the scores of 0, 31 and 5.

South Africa have lost the Test series 0-2 to India and stand on the verge of a series whitewash.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock Cricket
  • A pitch invader from the stands rushed in to touch de Kock's feet
  • De Kock led South Africa to a 1-1 T20I series draw against India
  • South Africa have lost the Test series to India
