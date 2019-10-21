Ind Vs SA Cricket Score: Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav gave India early wickets. © AFP
After India posted a mammoth 497 in the first innings, they dealt early blows to South Africa, removing openers Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock in the first two overs. South Africa once again find themselves looking up at a massive first innings total while having lost early wickets. Zubayr Hamza, playing his first match of the series, will occupy the crease along with captain Faf du Plessis when South Africa walk in to bat on Day 3. For India, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav will look to get more gains with the new ball. Their blistering start towards the end of Day 2 was cut short due to bad light but the early wickets would encourage them to go out and cause more damage. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match Day 3, Straight from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi:
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 3rd Test India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Umesh Yadav Mohammed Shami Rohit Sharma Ajinkya Rahane Ravichandran Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.