 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada Gets Mad At Quinton De Kock, Faf Du Plessis Intervenes: Watch

Updated: 11 October 2019 16:33 IST

Tempers frayed among the South African fielders as India piled on the misery on Day 2 of the 2nd Test, till the home team finally declared at 601/5.

India vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada Gets Mad At Quinton De Kock, Faf Du Plessis Intervenes: Watch
Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock engaged in a heated on-field spat. © AFP

Virat Kohli made a mockery of South Africa's bowling attack on Day Two of the 2nd Test in Pune on Friday. While Kohli was over the moon after bringing up his 26th Test century, the visitors were in agony. Cricket is popularly known as a gentleman's game and it is expected that the players do not let their emotions get the better of them. However, Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock could not do much to hide their frustration. With the Indian skipper on song at one end, tension boiled over between the two South African players.

Watch the incident here

As India piled on runs and misery on South Africa, Rabada and De Kock engaged in a heated on-field spat and skipper Faf du Plessis had to intervene.

After Ravindra Jadeja defended a Rabada delivery, the fast bowler threw the ball in the wicketkeeper's direction.

Apparently, De Kock wasn't paying attention to the throw and he fumbled. In the meantime, Jadeja and Kohli sneaked a quick single.

Rabada was clearly miffed and gave De Kock a piece of his mind.

The wicketkeeper then responded aggressively to Rabada, asking him to "be smarter".

At the end of the over, De Kock and Rabada had a go at each other once again and that is when Du Plessis had to jump in to their war of words.

As far as the match is concerned, India declared the first innings on a mammoth total of 601/5.

In the process, Kohli notched up his highest Test score of 254 not out.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 2nd Test
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli made a mockery of South Africa's bowling attack
  • Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock could not hide their frustration
  • India piled on runs and misery on South Africa
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Trolls South African Fielders After Hilarious Overthrow. Watch
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Trolls South African Fielders After Hilarious Overthrow. Watch
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Scores 7th Test Double-Century To Extend India
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Scores 7th Test Double-Century To Extend India's Dominance
Playing Virat Kohli An Opportunity To Test Yourself, Says Kagiso Rabada
Playing Virat Kohli An Opportunity To Test Yourself, Says Kagiso Rabada
"Media Hypes Certain Players" But Likes Of Jasprit Bumrah Force You To Lift Your Game: Kagiso Rabada
"Media Hypes Certain Players" But Likes Of Jasprit Bumrah Force You To Lift Your Game: Kagiso Rabada
"Will Like To Discuss Man-To-Man": Virat Kohli Hits Back At Kagiso Rabada
"Will Like To Discuss Man-To-Man": Virat Kohli Hits Back At Kagiso Rabada's Remarks
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.