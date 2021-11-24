The Rohit Sharma-led Team India clean-swept New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series last week. Not only the match results, but also the toss results went in India's favour with Rohit winning all three tosses against his New Zealand counterparts. For the records, India had a bad run with the toss in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Joking about the same, former India pacer Zaheer Khan and batter Wasim Jaffer indulged in some banter on Wednesday.

Pointing out Rohit's toss wins against New Zealand, Zaheer Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday and asked his fellow cricketers to recall more of such rare moments.

"Still can't believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series," Zaheer tweeted.

Replying to the same, Jaffer replied that winning three tosses in a row is rare, but not as rare as him having better bowling figures than Zaheer.

Interestingly, Wasim Jaffer has picked up just two wickets in international cricket. During the 4th Test of India's tour of West Indies in 2002, he had picked up two wickets in Antigua.

Jaffer had returned figures of 2/18 while Zaheer took two wickets for 128. The match eventually ended in a draw with both teams managing to play just one innings each.

Promoted

India will now take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series, starting Wednesday, November 25 in Kanpur. This will be the first meeting between in the longest format between the two sides since the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the second Test will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between December 3-7.