There was admiration for a fabulous hundred by India opener Mayank Agarwal and cheers for a single-handed bowling performance by New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel but cricket fans on social media devoted most of their attention to the dismissal of India captain Virat Kohli on Day 1 of India vs New Zealand second Test match. Kohli was given out LBW first by the on-field umpire and then the third umpire found no conclusive evidence to overturn it. The India captain was disappointed and so were the fans as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck on his return at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli had a look of disbelief on his face when the third umpire ruled him out but had no choice but to take the long walk back to the pavilion. Videos circulated on social media showed that the India captain had a wry smile after watching replays of his dismissal in the dressing room.

Watch how Kohli reacted to the LBW decision

"FRUSTRATION" @imVkohli #ViratKohli but don't worry KING????,71st ton???? is waiting for you in the 2nd innings???????? pic.twitter.com/hxgmBVS7IW — ansh sharma (@anshVK183) December 3, 2021

The incident took place in the 30th over of the second session, which actually was the first of the match as play was delayed by two and a half hours due to wet outfield.

Kohli was deceived by the arm ball of left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who had dismissed Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara earlier in quick succession. Umpire Anil Chaudhary gave Kohli out on the field but the Indian captain immediately signalled for the review.

Third umpire Virender Sharma took his time and after several replays he came to the conclusion that he didn't have enough evidence to overturn the on-field umpire's call. "Ball and bat and pad appears to be together. I don't have any conclusive evidence to overturn that," he said.

The on-field umpire was asked to stay with his decision much to the disappointment of Kohli and the Indian fans.

Former cricketers and experts had different opinions on the incident. Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull on commentary explained how the third umpire followed the process and made the right call in the end but former India cricketers like Parthiv Patel and Aakash Chopra were certain that the ball hit Kohli's bat before hitting his front pad.

India, riding on Agarwal's fourth Test ton, reached 221 for 4 at stumps on Day 1. Mayank remained unbeaten on 120 with Wriddhiman Saha (25*) for company. Patel picked up all the four Indian wickets and returned with figures of 4 for 73 in his 29 overs.

