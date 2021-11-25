India got off to a steady start on Day 1 of the opening Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday as young opener Shubman Gill hit a half-century in the opening session. India lost Mayank Agarwal early in the innings but Gill combined with Cheteshwar Pujara to steady the ship. Earlier in the day, India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first. Incidentally, this was the fourth straight occasion of New Zealand's tour to India that the hosts won the toss. India had won the toss in all three games of the T20I series. The hosts would go on to sweep the three-match series 3-0.

With India boasting of a strong record after winning the toss on home turf in Test cricket, New Zealand will have their task cut in Kanpur.

With the Kiwis failing to win yet another toss, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham didn't seem too pleased. The 31-year-old, who isn't part of New Zealand's Test squad, took to Twitter to comment on the team's misfortune.

"Can somebody take a closer look at those coins please?" wrote Neesham, who is known for his tongue-in-cheek humour.

Can somebody take a closer look at those coins please? #INDvNZ — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 25, 2021

New Zealand did get off to a good start as Kyle Jamieson removed Mayank early on. However, Gill and Pujara controlled proceedings for the remainder of the first session to put India in a strong position at Lunch.

India are missing a few regular players in this series, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant being rested and KL Rahul out with injury.

Skipper Virat Kohli is also on a break and will return to the team for the second Test in Mumbai.

