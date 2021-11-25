Hello And Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 1 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand that will start shortly at the Green Park in Kanpur. Ajinkya Rahane is set to lead the Indian side again in the absence of the regular skipper Virat Kohli who was rested for the first Test. This will also be the first Test match for Team India under new coach head coach Rahul Dravid. For New Zealand, their regular skipper Kane Williamson will return to the side after a break. The Blackcaps have won all of the last three Test matches against India including the World Test Championship final win in Southampton.





The match will start at 9:30 AM IST while the toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.