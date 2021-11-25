IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: Team India Take On World Test Champions New Zealand In Kanpur
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: The Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian team take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series starting Thursday in Kanpur.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1: India take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series at the Green Park in Kanpur starting Thursday. This will be the first Test for Team India under new coach Rahul Dravid where many big names like regular skipper Virat Kohli, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are missing from the squad. Kohli will join and lead the team in the second Test in Mumbai while Ajinkya Rahane is captaining the side for the first Test. Rahane captained India in three Tests during the Australia tour where his young brigade defeated the Tim Paine-led side for the second consecutive time down under. On the other hand, New Zealand, who will go into the game after a 0-3 defeat to the Men in Blue in T20Is will see their regular skipper Kane Williamson returning to the side after a break. The last time these two sides met in a Test match was back in June this year when the Blackcaps lifted the inaugural World Test Championship trophy. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Straight From Green Park, Kanpur
- 08:13 (IST)Ashwin Eyes Kumble, Harbhajan Records!Ashwin, with 413 wickets, is India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. Ashwin enjoys a great record on home soil, and is likely to surpass Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets) in the list. Also, Ashwin needs one more 10-wicket-haul to equal Anil Kumble's record of most 10-fers by an Indian bowler. He has seven 10-wickets haul in the longest format compared to Kumble's 8.
- 08:07 (IST)Shreyas Iyer Set For Test Debut!India stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will be making his Test debut in the opening Test vs New Zealand in Kanpur.
All set to don the whites— BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2021
Go well, @ShreyasIyer15! #TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/CqZ0tMWpdI
- 08:00 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 1 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand that will start shortly at the Green Park in Kanpur. Ajinkya Rahane is set to lead the Indian side again in the absence of the regular skipper Virat Kohli who was rested for the first Test. This will also be the first Test match for Team India under new coach head coach Rahul Dravid. For New Zealand, their regular skipper Kane Williamson will return to the side after a break. The Blackcaps have won all of the last three Test matches against India including the World Test Championship final win in Southampton.The match will start at 9:30 AM IST while the toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.