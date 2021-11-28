Shubman Gill's Test career continues in its blow hot, blow cold form as the opener was dismissed for just 1 run in India second innings in the ongoing 1st Test against New Zealand. India were given a good lead by its bowlers and the batsmen needed to consolidate the position but the top order failed to fire. It all started with Shubman getting clean bowled on the third day by Kyle Jamieson. His dismissal was quite similar to that in the first innings. Shubman, who is rated very highly, has played some good knocks in India and away from home but is yet to establish himself. He has four half centuries to his name but is yet to get a big score under his belt.

After his dismissal, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan spoke about the technical glitches that Shubman needs to iron out. "It is not easy at all. The lights are on, the ball moves and you know that you have to go back not out. Opening batsmen usually get out because of the pressure to go back not out. But Shubman Gill will have to definitely work on his technique," Pathan said on Star Sports.

Pathan, who was a talented left-handed batter in his days, pointed out what he feels is the exact problem in the young opener's technique.

"His hands come in a roundabout fashion, especially against pitched-up deliveries. If he works on that, he has a lot of ability. Here both his feet remained at the same spot and till the time the bat came down, it was very late," Pathan said.

Even former India opener Aakash Chopra had pointed out that Shubman's technique is more suited for the middle-order than while opening the batting in Test cricket.

"Whenever I see him play, he doesn't look like a Test opener to me. The way he plays inside the line, the outside edge and inside edge are both exposed.

“In my opinion, he is a middle-order batter, he has been made to open. He has done well as an opener but his true color and form will be seen when he bats in the middle order,” said Chopra.