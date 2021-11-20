A pitch invader took Rohit Sharma by surprise during India's second T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday. During the first innings, the fan broke the security barrier and ran straight to the 34-year-old, who was fielding in the mid-on region. The video was shared on social media and it went viral among fans, with invaders in cricket becoming a common incident during recent months. India ended up defeating New Zealand by seven wickets, claiming a 2-0 lead and winning the three-match series. Here is the video of the pitch invader meeting the Team India captain at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium:

And a fan stormed into the field!!! The fellow sitting beside me, "ab maar khaaye chahe jo ho uska Sapna poora ho gaya! Ab yeh Ranchi mein Hatia mein Jharkhand mein poore India mein famous ho gaya!!" #IndiaVsNewZealand #INDVsNZT20 #fans #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6NsIQDY0fO — Sunchika Pandey/ (@PoliceWaliPblic) November 19, 2021

Chasing a target of 154 runs, India reached 155 for three in 17.2 overs with openers KL Rahul and Rohit registering half-centuries. Rahul smashed 65 off 49 balls, packed with six fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Rohit slammed 55 off 36 deliveries, consisting of one four and five sixes.

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee was in good form and took three wickets in four overs. Also, the pacer only leaked 16 runs for his side.

Initially, the Blackcaps posted 153 for six in 20 overs with Martin Guptill becoming the highest run-getter in T20Is. The opener smashed 31 runs off 15 balls to overtake Virat Kohli as the leading run-scorer in T20Is.

Debutant Harshal Patel was in excellent form for the Men in Blue and took two wickets in four overs. Harshal, who won the Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, also only conceded 25 runs.