Newly appointed Team India head coach Rahul Dravid got off to a winning start in his tenure as India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in Ranchi to seal the three-match T20I series 2-0 on Friday. Along with Dravid, Rohit Sharma's permanent role as the T20I skipper of Team India got off in the right direction after the team's forgetful performance in the recently concluded 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Reactions to the debut series win under Dravid and Rohit came in from all quarters, including some current and former cricketers, as well as renowned cricket pundits.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took to Twitter to express his feelings about the game and the series win. He swiftly pointed towards the final T20I game vs New Zealand, which is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 21.

Pant posted: "Solid effort from the team to seal the series! See you guys at Eden. @BCCI. #IndVsNz. #RP17."

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer posted a hilarious meme explaining how the series turned out to be one to forget for the visiting team. He did so in his unique style:

"This series feels a lot like this scene.#INDvNZ #IYKYK."

Cricket expert Ayaz Memon seemed quite impressed by the way India went about their chase. He also specifically mentioned Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshal Patel for putting on a brilliant show with the ball to restrict the New Zealand batters to a sub-par total.

He also said that Dravid and Rohit could be willing to experiment in the third T20I with the series already in their bag.

"Pant completes the win in great style. Delightful chase, but the platform was set up by the bowlers, particularly R Ashwin and Harshal Patel who restricted NZ to 25-30 runs fewer than anticipated. Series in the bag allows Dravid and Rohit scope for experimentation in the 3rd match."

Former India player Dodda Ganesh also congratulated both the coach and the captain for their debut series win in their respective new roles for Team India.

"Good series win for both Rohit and Rahul on their debut, in new roles."

In the match, India showed positive intent throughout as they chased down the target of 154 runs with 16 balls remaining.

Opting to field first, the Indian bowlers put a lid on the scoring after New Zealand got off to a quick start. Harshal and Ashwin bowled tight lines and lengths as they gave no room for the batters to time or play their shots.

Indian openers Rahul and Rohit then provided a solid platform for India to chase down the target with a stupendous century stand for the first wicket. Pant ensured India didn't lose their way as he finished the game in style with two big hits to the fence.