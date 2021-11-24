India will take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in Test cricket since the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June 2021, which New Zealand won by 8 wickets at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton. After white-washing the Kiwis in the three-match T20I series, the India team, under the guidance of new head coach Rahul Dravid, will aim to clinch the Test series too. Meanwhile, the Kiwis have lost each of the last three Test series on Indian soil and will hope to better that record this time out.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

When will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be played from Thursday, November 25 to Monday, November 29.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will start at 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)