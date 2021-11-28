Former Team India player VVS Laxman revealed how impressed Rahul Dravid was by Team India's latest debutant KS Bharat. The current head coach of the Indian men's senior cricket team elaborated about Bharat's "good keeping skills" which he considered "next only to Wriddhiman Saha in Indian cricket," according to Laxman. Talking during a Star Sports show, Laxman said, "I still remember Rahul Dravid raving about KS Bharat's wicket-keeping skills. He told me that Bharat has good keeping skills, next only to Wriddhiman Saha in Indian cricket."

Bharat impressed behind the stumps on his Test debut vs New Zealand with some sharp catches and a clever stumping. He also convinced skipper Ajinkya Rahane to take a successful review against batter Will Young that helped India break the dangerous-looking opening partnership between Tom Latham and Young.

Laxman pointed out the importance of a good wicket-keeper in the side in tough Indian conditions as well as pitches. Bharat's "presence of mind" and "great technique" with the gloves were two of the factors which left Laxman in awe.

"In these quality spin conditions, if you don't have a reliable wicketkeeper then you're going to miss a lot of chances. What we saw today was great technique and great presence of mind, he didn't panic at all for someone who has come into this team recently and got to play only because Saha was injured," Laxman added.

Indian bowlers took control of the situation on Day 3 as they dismissed New Zealand for 296 runs to take a crucial 49-run lead.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel took his fifth five-wicket haul in four Tests for India to break the backbone of the visiting side.